“Three Guys Smoking Cigarettes on the Sidewalk”
20″ x 16″ 12/2023
Here’s another painting I did during my studio painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in December 2023. You may remember it from an earlier post. I worked on it at the same time as this one, below. You can see the two influenced each other. That is just how it works for me!
Love the colours
Thank you.!
I do see the connection between the two pieces but, whereas I saw the other piece as a table covered in items, this one my brain reads as two figures talking to each other over a hedge.
Cool piece!