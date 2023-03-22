Three Guys Smoking Cigarettes on the Sidewalk

“Three Guys Smoking Cigarettes on the Sidewalk”
20″ x 16″ 12/2023

Here’s another painting I did during my studio painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in December 2023. You may remember it from an earlier post. I worked on it at the same time as this one, below. You can see the two influenced each other. That is just how it works for me!

4 thoughts on “Three Guys Smoking Cigarettes on the Sidewalk

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    I do see the connection between the two pieces but, whereas I saw the other piece as a table covered in items, this one my brain reads as two figures talking to each other over a hedge.

