What We Say

A while back I bought some 4″ x 4″ project panels in a class pack from Dick Blick. I’ve used this surface in many sizes and applications over the years so I knew I’d figure out what to do with them sooner or later.

Over a period of months I added a little this and a little that to my group of twelve. Paint, India ink, collage, and finally text. In particular the text was cut from poems in a proof copy of one of my poetry books (so it’s me talking in every one of these pictures???)

Here’s where I ended up.

I photographed them in pairs selected at random.

They do lend themselves to being arranged into pairs. Well, honestly, pretty much all of them work with each other, it’s just a change in what they say. Amusing and occasionally illuminating. They shuffle among themselves all the solutions to the problems of the world?

Think about it.