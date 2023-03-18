I did this painting during my studio painting class at Woodmere Art Museum, December 2023. The title tells you what I was thinking as I worked on it.
“I Can Do Anything I Want”
12/2023 20″ x 16″
I think this is terrific. The textures and forms are really visually appealing. My brain sees it as a dinner table with plates and fruit on its surface and chairs pulled in.
Thank you. I love your interpretation and I see it too. There is something about making totally abstract images that I find very freeing. I love how they are so infinitely evolving new personalities or thoughts depending on who sees them.