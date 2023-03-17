Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 44 and 45

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
I like the way there is a “glowing” element in both pages: the red showcasing of the dress and the way the black figure seems to be in a spotlight.
Thank you. I do think a picture is a kind of stage, just like in 3-D life, and spotlight needs to be on someone for the audience to follow…or, the spotlight is on someone because they demand it and it follows. When I think about it I do wonder a lot how the star of the show (in my images) gets to be that way? Because I don’t really feel I am in charge of it.