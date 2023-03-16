Pottstown Regional Public Library in pen and ink

If you follow my poetry blog you know I am on a quest to visit each public library in my county, Montgomery County, PA, USA. As part of that activity I take photos of the libraries.
In late December 2022 I visited the Pottstown (PA) Regional Public Library in Pottstown, PA. (Look here to see the post I wrote about this visit.)
I decided to draw the library building. It’s a former post office which has been the library’s home since the 1960’s. Here is a photo.
In my drawing I decided to leave out the sidewalk system and replace it with a small yard, as I think it would have been originally.
January, 2023, pen and ink in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook.
Wow, that is a very good drawing of the Library!! You really captured a lot of textures with the pen.
THank you. I like this building a lot – it has a lot of history having started out as a post office and now the library, It has a lot of detail I enjoyed trying to capture.
This is a fabulous drawing and I think it was a smart choice to edit out the chaotic lines of the sidewalk railings.
Thank you. I thought I should have photographed the building straight on but – when I got home this is the photo I had. So I had to kind of imagine a bit, but…I think the essential personality of the building came out. I still really enjoy the fact that it is a repurposed post office.
What a wonderful idea! As usual I want to copy everything you do. I went to every county seat in Minnesota (took me a couple of years) but never thought of drawing the buildings because my brain is sort of empty of those great ideas until I see what you do. The library in the photo looks like it has a story but I must say the library in your drawing has more personality and action!
Love your sketch of the library!
Thank you!