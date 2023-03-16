Pottstown Regional Public Library in pen and ink

If you follow my poetry blog you know I am on a quest to visit each public library in my county, Montgomery County, PA, USA. As part of that activity I take photos of the libraries.

In late December 2022 I visited the Pottstown (PA) Regional Public Library in Pottstown, PA. (Look here to see the post I wrote about this visit.)

I decided to draw the library building. It’s a former post office which has been the library’s home since the 1960’s. Here is a photo.

In my drawing I decided to leave out the sidewalk system and replace it with a small yard, as I think it would have been originally.

January, 2023, pen and ink in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook.