Artist Trading Card Cousins

I haven’t made a lot of ATC’s in the past couple of years. Don’t know why, just haven’t. I do have a lot of cardboard cut and ready, though. I use discarded cereal, cracker, etc. boxes for this purpose. In January, 2023, the time was right. I came up with these little cards.

(ATC = Artist Trading Card = 3.5″ x 2.5″)

When I do other projects, such as collage or Tiny Houses, I always have extra scraps of paper left over. And when I paint, I have excess paint on the brush that I wipe off on to stray surfaces; sometimes it’s paper (I then keep it for collage) and sometimes it’s ATC or postcard cardboard.

These little guys arose from these processes. They are all made of scraps and leftovers. What I did this time was decorate the ATC surface with leftover paint and printing, and then I cut up some strips of heavier paper that came from collage projects (using paper decorated with excess paint. See how it all goes in a circle?)

I like the look of these. They make me feel as if I am peering into a microscope, or out of a window of a spaceship, or into a deep forest. Or maybe lying on the ground looking at plants at ground level, pretending I am only 2 inches tall…











