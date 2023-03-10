Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 42 and 43

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread. On the left, three versions I drew of myself from a photo, using blind contouring (cheating a little by cleaning up the images later); and the other one, well, the TV and table are like the ones we have here at home, the rest just filled itself in.
Here are individual views of the pages.