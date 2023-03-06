Shout Out to…

My friend Diane! I made her a punch needle name rug. You’ve seen an example of a name rug before, when I made one for my granddaughter.
Diane and I have been friends forever. We met at a show many years ago when our booths were across from each other.
Here’s the little rug, it’s about 8″ x 8″.
Diane is still doing art. Take a look here if you want to know more!
This is gorgeous, Claudia. Love the colours, especially that deep red.
Thank you. I really like making these little name rugs. As for the red, with yarn, as you know, you have to take what colors they sell, not what you might want, but I have been experimenting with these rugs in juxtaposing different shades of a certain color to see how they “read” together. I’ve found that works well in coming up with the color I want. In this rug I like the combinations, I thought my friend would find them pleasing.
I/we love the mat! It lives on our dining room table and it is both a working thing of beauty and also a decorative thing of beauty. When it is working, its job is to sit under our water pitcher during meals. When it is off duty, it remains there for us to enjoy.
I’m glad its nice to look at and hardworking, the unbeatable combination! I like making these little rugs and I especially enjoy figuring out how to include lettering like doing a name, fun to design a pattern and then try to make sure it will look good done in this medium.
What a wonderful punch rug!