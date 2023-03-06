Shout Out to…

My friend Diane! I made her a punch needle name rug. You’ve seen an example of a name rug before, when I made one for my granddaughter.

Diane and I have been friends forever. We met at a show many years ago when our booths were across from each other.

Here’s the little rug, it’s about 8″ x 8″.

Diane is still doing art. Take a look here if you want to know more!