Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022-2023, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month.
Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003.
I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers.
I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the one we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past.
If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.
Here is the collage image I used for the month of March, 2003. It’s called “March Rainstorm” and was 11″ x 14″. It depicts the backs of a row of houses down the hill from our own house at the time, on a typical Pennsylvania March day, gray and damp.
Here is the page in the calendar. (As a note, the colors in the image above are more true to what the collage actually looked like).
Happy March!
As for the notes, you can see that spring is coming along in the world and in my thoughts!
*********