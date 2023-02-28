…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Beacon Dress, by Sharon Boyle.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
This brought a smile to my face. But I’m sorry to see the month of stories and art end! Thanks Claudia, and Fictive Dream, for another wonderful February of reading. (K)
Thank you, I’m sorry to see it end too. I wanted to end on a positive note and Beacon Dress achieves that. It is so uplifting and the illustration too. The protagonist is definitely on the move, she has an alternative future in mind, and I love the movement that the artwork expresses. I also love the shade of red—it’s happy and vibrant. Thank you, Claudia, for a month of stunning and most relevant artwork.
Oh Claudia look at your use of red!