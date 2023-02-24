…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Thursday’s Children, by Nina Fosati.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
It’s a really lovely collection of images. How large are they and what medium?
Thank you. They are done in acrylic paints, acrylic inks, and India ink, and are about 7.5″ x 10″.
Today’s story Thursday’s Children by Nina Fosati is composed of three vignettes connected through the theme of gender identity. Two of the sections approach the theme so positively that I could not help but choose this happy and colourful illustration. It’s vibrant and there’s such a sense of movement in it. I love the palette and especially the beautiful blue background. Thank you for this illustration, Claudia, it’s beautiful.
Before reading the story, my brain interpreted the illustration as blossoms and petals floating in a gentle stream. The colours and forms are beautiful and the whole effect is really very pleasing. Given my interpretation of the image, I see it as connecting to the more optimistic stories in the trio about the positivity of change and people blossoming into their own authentic identities.