Things Hoped For

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Things Hoped For, by Lisa Ferranti.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

3 thoughts on “Things Hoped For

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I think that this picture shows how things reverberate outside their boundaries, good or bad, depending on the situation; and this story told here certainly is an example of that. Small things grow and expand, sometimes even by diminishing or disappearing.

      Reply
  2. Fictive Dream

    Things Hoped For by Lisa Ferranti is a beautifully-told story about the unrealised desire for a child. The narrator likens her pregnancies to various seeds and the illustration complements that idea perfectly. I love the palette and the black ‘seeds’ flying away from the fruit. Glorious, thank you, Claudia.

    Reply

