…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, The Caustic Mother/Daughter Routine, by T. L. Sherwood..
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
There is something so aesthetically pleasing about that image! Great composition!
I absolutely love the colour palette of this piece. I like the way the two circular forms are alike but apart and confined within the inky black lines, forced to share a space and co-exist like the mother and daughter of the story.
I agree with tierneycreates that there’s a very lovely aesthetic to today’s illustration. The story is about a contrary mother-daughter relationship. Everything is right about the artwork: the palette with its pink and yellow often liked by young girls, the use of the black border which for me suggests the daughter’s perception of a strict home life, and the two ovoids representing mother and daughter. Wonderful that these shapes are slightly off balance as is the relationship. Just wonderful, Claudia, thank you.