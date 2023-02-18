…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, The Red Gate, by Gay Degani.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
This story made me cry. And your gate is so beautiful and alive. (K)
The story was very sad and used the painted gate motif very effectively. I, therefore, really like the way the gate is so foregrounded in your painting and the way the composition is also divided into two halves, suggestive of the two people.
Thank you to memadtwo and Laura for their comments. I agree that it’s a very sad story but powerful too as is the illustration with its vibrant palette. Laura makes a good point about the two halves being suggestive of both characters, I hadn’t seen that. I love the shade of red and somehow, the blacks dots on the left are most appropriate. Thank you, Claudia for another marvellous artwork.