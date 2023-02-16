…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Kavita should have been home 6 minutes and 30 seconds ago, by Anita Goveas.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Pure joy in both the image and words. (K)
Yes, I think so too. This pink color always makes me happy when I am using it, it’s never heavy or harsh.
I agree completely that there’s joy in both text and artwork. “Kavita should have been home 6 minutes and 30 seconds ago” by Anita Goveas is a beautifully written single-sentence story about first love and I couldn’t resist this joyous image with its gorgeous pink and its candy floss circles. I love the black stripes which nod to the strict parenting that the girl lives under. Just lovely, Claudia, thank you.
Thank you. I am very partial to this color of pink-yellow and as always circles give me a chance to show motion and excitement. I created the layering and the spiral pattern through building up layers of paint and scraping through, or else not quite covering the previous layers. I love black as an accent in this kind of piece where a strong contrast is needed to make the colors show their own strength.
love it
Thank you!
The fact that the story is told in a single sentence gives it not just a stream of consciousness quality but also a sense of unstoppable energy and I see that represented in those swirling tumbling forms – as much as they also speak to the candy floss. The colour palette is also energetic and very summery.
I like circles for the sense of motion they always bring (you always tend to think of them rolling) and the spirals reinforce that. The story zipped along as if the excitement was too much to hold in and I loved that. I think gestural marks in any piece rev up the pace of a picture, so to speak, and they fit in here well, I feel.
Totally agree, there’s a lot of energy here.