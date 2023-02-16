…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream. Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Kavita should have been home 6 minutes and 30 seconds ago, by Anita Goveas.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.