At Home Where I Wasn’t Born

2 Replies

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, At Home Where I Wasn’t Born, by Frances Gapper.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

2 thoughts on “At Home Where I Wasn’t Born

  1. mim4mail

    Love seeing your illustrations. 

    <

    div>So good!

    <

    div>

    <

    div>Mim

    @mimgolubSent by magicCheck out my blog-Http://mim4art.blogspot.com

    <

    div dir=”ltr”>

    <

    blockquote type=”cite”>

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.