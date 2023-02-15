…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, At Home Where I Wasn’t Born, by Frances Gapper.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Love seeing your illustrations.
So good!
Mim
@mimgolub
Your layering is just right. (K)