…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, The Devil’s Children, by Gary Fincke.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
I will have to read the story later to see how your artwork connects. Without knowing that, however, what I really like about this piece is all the wonderful visual textures within the monochrome palette. My brain also wants to read the blocks as buildings buffering themselves against a harsh weather and a bleak landscape – but that might be because I have spent so much of my life in Scotland. Ha ha!
Thank you. I like this piece for its strength and a certain menace almost which I think comes from a combination of the black white gray palette and the heavy shapes.
This story is visceral, and your rendering reflects that. I was just talking with a friend about how her babysitter when she was 6 terrified her with visions of Hell. What lies beneath. So much more complicated than good or evil. (K)
I remember learning about the concept from church and though it wasn’t as severe as this story, it was bad enough. Plus the idea that you could never fix it – once you were there, well, that was it.