“No Worries” Said the Woman

4 Replies

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, “No Worries” Said the Woman, by Meg Tuite.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

4 thoughts on ““No Worries” Said the Woman

  3. Fictive Dream

    Today’s story ‘No Worries’ Said the Woman by Meg Tuite is preceded by a quotation from writer Kate Braverman and it was this that influenced my choice of image. I feel that the illustration enables us to see the narrator’s world through the very mirror that she mentions, we see the the colours of bruises. This is a challenging story and the artwork equals its complexity. Thank you, Claudia!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.