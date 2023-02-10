…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, “No Worries” Said the Woman, by Meg Tuite.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
The art you do for the banners is always so amazing! And sometimes if I am in the mood I go to that site and read the short story 🙂
How kind of you. I hope you’re finding much to enjoy.
Today’s story ‘No Worries’ Said the Woman by Meg Tuite is preceded by a quotation from writer Kate Braverman and it was this that influenced my choice of image. I feel that the illustration enables us to see the narrator’s world through the very mirror that she mentions, we see the the colours of bruises. This is a challenging story and the artwork equals its complexity. Thank you, Claudia!
You’ve caught the space between, which is where the story rests for me. (K)