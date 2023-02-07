Extinction

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Extinction, by Sheree Shatsky.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

7 thoughts on “Extinction

  1. shereeshatsky

    Claudia, love this much, si vibrant and the perfect choice of . illustration with eggs such a topic of conversation these days. Your work takes my story to another level, thank you, thank you!

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Glad you like it. I like making circles and ovals in my work (it’s such a pleasant feeling hand motion to move the brush or pen that way!!) and I also enjoy giving them an environment where they have some motion or some room to roll around (if they wanted to). I loved your story; I love the off-kilter worlds you create and the sense of kindness and understanding of human foibles of the characters who are mostly trying to do their best, it seems, but sometimes get (very) thwarted!)

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      As you know I love making circles and ovals (it feels so nice to just scrawl out big loops, I think). And I really like this image for what you said, there somehow got to be a nice amount of personality on these egg shapes, what with their layers and the speckles.

