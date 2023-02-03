Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 32 and 33

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread. My sewing machine. And a grandmother and her granddaughter outside on a snowy night.
Here are individual views of the pages.
Ah, I love your grandmother and granddaughter image. Both evocative and poignant particularly on a morning when I have been wandering down memory lane.
Thank you. That is funny you say that, I’ve been thinking over the past and my grandparents recently too.
I love these
They are home scenes to me. Good places and people.
I just came across a drawing I did of my sewing machine in 1970 or thereabouts. Yours has lots of life! (K)