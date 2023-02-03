Far From Fine

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Far From Fine, by Damhnait Monaghan.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

      Yes. I love this story. I’m very interested in the varying points of view in any story and I like how this one focuses on them as the actual story and in progressing quite a distance in a short amount of words, using it.

