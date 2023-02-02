Solstice Twisting

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2023 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Solstice Twisting, by Len Kuntz.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

  2. Fictive Dream

    Totally agree, it is cool! The brothers in Solstice Twisting are experiencing a moment of happiness and this is so well reflected in this joyous illustration. I see water and reeds and the yellow figures, for me at least, represent the boys as they dance and cavort and get ready to dive. Just lively. Thank you, Claudia.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. This piece came about as a bit of serendipity with the yellow shapes set in at random and then filling in around them with colors and other shapes that harmonize. I like to keep the lines and shapes irregular so as to be lively and surprising in my work. And these colors are light and and floaty, I think, with the black giving them good contrast so the picture is not wishy washy.

