Flash Fiction February 2023 is right around the corner

Where I live, this time of year can often be cold, dark, rainy, snowy. Great for staying inside and reading.

Or maybe where you are, it’s sunny and hot. Great for sitting outside and reading.

Let me suggest an idea: wherever you are, it’s always perfect weather for reading.

So it’s a good thing that Flash Fiction February 2023 at Fictive Dream is coming along soon.

You know what I am talking about. Each February, Fictive Dream, which is an online magazine devoted to the short story, presents one flash fiction story each day of the month. For the past several years I have been doing illustrations for the event.

I’ve done the artwork for this year’s event as well. I created a body of abstract work and editor Laura Black chose individual pieces with one to represent each story. I’ll be showing you the artwork each day and providing a link to the story. I hope you’ll take a look at the art and then click to the story.

I love the connection between words and art that occurs in this event. I am honored to be involved with it. Thank you as always to Fictive Dream and Laura Black, and to all the authors whose stories entertain, provoke thought, and evoke emotion.

See you on February 1st!