Chapter Nine: Abstract to Divergence

In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!
Here are the three beginnings I made:
One of the beginnings chose to upend itself and try anew from that angle:
And then the beginnings resolved themselves, in very different ways.
Take a look at before and after.
It is interesting that each member of the trio is very different but there are clear unifying elements and each is definitely a “Claudia”.
Thank you. I like what I ended up with in this little collection. I do like the method of having three somewhat formless colors and shapes compositions and then seeing where they go. I feel inspired each time in this method and excited about what might develop.
Wow these would be so awesome on a gallery wall displayed as a series!
Thank you. I do have them on the wall here at home!