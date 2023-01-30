Chapter Nine: Abstract to Divergence

4 Replies

In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!

Here are the three beginnings I made:

One of the beginnings chose to upend itself and try anew from that angle:

And then the beginnings resolved themselves, in very different ways.

Take a look at before and after.

4 thoughts on “Chapter Nine: Abstract to Divergence

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I like what I ended up with in this little collection. I do like the method of having three somewhat formless colors and shapes compositions and then seeing where they go. I feel inspired each time in this method and excited about what might develop.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.