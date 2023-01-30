Chapter Nine: Abstract to Divergence

In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!

Here are the three beginnings I made:

One of the beginnings chose to upend itself and try anew from that angle:

And then the beginnings resolved themselves, in very different ways.

Take a look at before and after.