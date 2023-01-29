Chapter Eight: Abstract to “We’ve Been Friends for a Long Time”

In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!

Now there is only one painting left to move on with, in this grouping – the one on the far right.

I had no idea what I wanted to do. So I turned it upside down, like this:

After messing around with it some more, I got an idea in my head of three chairs, and a starry sky. No idea where that came from, but that is what I painted. I made a start on it in class and finished up at home. Here is where it landed.

Truly this sequence of creative events was a more convoluted path than usual in terms of where it started and where it ended up. But I like the way it turned out. Sometimes the painting tells you what it wants to do and refuses to be deterred.

“We’ve Been Friends For a Long Time”, acrylics and acrylic marker, 11/22, 20″ x 16″.