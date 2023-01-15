Chapter One: Abstract to “Coming Home in the Snow”

In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!

But moving on. In our first session back in the studio, Val suggested a theme for working under, if we didn’t have ongoing projects already in mind. I had not done any painting since the spring, having focused on other art forms, and so I was ready to try it.

“Multiples,” she said. “Do multiples.”

OK. It fit with my usual way of working on more than one painting at a time, so I was all set.

After all this time away, I could not settle down. So, I decided to just get out 3 canvases, 20″ x 16″, and slap down some color. Here they are.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, I thought. Colors, bla bla. Now what? But I was ok with where I was. I knew these paintings were not going to last in these forms. They were just getting me ready to paint.

Over the next week, I worked on one of these paintings from above. I wonder if you can tell which one? and here is the painting that resulted. Now I’m happy.

“Coming Home in the Snow”, 10/22, 20″ x 16″.

Shhh! the painting I worked on is the one on the left.