Vial People Travel the USA

Remember these little people? I make them from the vials my eye drops come in. I’ve shown you how I create them back in this post from a year or so ago. Since that time I’ve assembled a lot of them and they have gone places.
These people are part of a group who have left Pennsylvania and are now living in California by way of North Carolina. What do you think about that?
Living in the Denver Metro area too 🙂
Yes! I like to think of the People who have gone places I have never been and your place is one of them.
Their cousins living in Maine are very happy and making their new host happy as well! I love them.
I am glad to hear this. Both that they and you are happy!
Those are so cool
Love them. Want one.