Vial People Travel the USA

Remember these little people? I make them from the vials my eye drops come in. I’ve shown you how I create them back in this post from a year or so ago. Since that time I’ve assembled a lot of them and they have gone places.

These people are part of a group who have left Pennsylvania and are now living in California by way of North Carolina. What do you think about that?

