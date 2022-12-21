Explorations

You may remember some time back I began attending online Virtual Studio at the National Gallery of Art. It’s a free program that occurs every 2 weeks or so and is sponsored by the NGA in Washington, DC.

Sometimes a guest artist runs the session, which lasts about 2 hours; sometimes NGA personnel do so. In all cases, we as participants take our inspiration from a work of art and use it to inspire exploration of a genre or a form.

(Here’s info about the program from a previous post. I wrote about it on my poetry blog since the event focused on both words and visual art.)

Anyway, not long ago we concluded several sessions using collage work. We viewed work by Romare Bearden and the Gees Bend quilters, among others. I’m not going to go into a lot of details – I’ll just show you the work.

A couple of these were done in my current Sketchbook, so you will see them in their book locations down the road, but I thought it might be nice to have a look now.

And if you are interested in attending a session, look here and you can find out how to get on the list for notifications: Virtual Studio.

*********

In this session we were exploring surrealism using magazine papers and found images.I saw the red cape and that led me into this surreal world.

In this session we looked at a painting featuring some women and a branch of a lemon tree. The skill we were practicing was that of painting our own papers, then collaging. Well, I’ve done a lot of that over the years! So it was quite natural to me. I painted on magazine papers rather than plain papers, using acrylics.

We focused on the lemons in creating our collages. I chose to veer off a little and set the lemons sort of in space rather than hanging from a tree.

In this session we looked at quilts by the Gees Bend quilters and then created our own tiny quilts following a set method of putting the papers together. I made four different arrangements. Each one is about 6″ x 8″, maybe? The one in the top right corner, I’ve given it an edging, because it became a rug in a project that I made for my granddaughter. The others, I am sure they will show up somewhere later on…

OK, that’s it for now!