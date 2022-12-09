Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 16 and 17

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
The pastel hues and the position of the figure on the left hand page made me think of Chagall’s dreamscapes with flying or floating figures. It made me think that perhaps your figure is just starting to slip into a dream. The page on the right made me think of a landscape, both a cliff over the sea or a butte rising up from the desert floor.
I love the dream idea. I had to put the person on the right, on a slant, since it was a figure from another piece of paper and slightly too big for this book. But I liked the look and arranged the rest of the picture to suit it. I did like how the person was defying gravity, as it felt to me.
Magical landscapes. I especially like the colorful one. (K)
I’m trying to remember what prompted it, I think it was in response to some idea I got from somewhere (as opposed to just out of my head) but I don’t know what. I did like how it turned out, though, I would like to visit there.
I enjoy the tours through your sketch books!