Tiny Bedroom Interior: Five

In October/November 2022 I took a class at the Smithsonian called Build a Tiny Interior, taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Yes, it’s an offshoot of a class I have taken a couple of times before taught by the same artist – Build a Tiny House!, and you have seen examples of my Tiny House work here on the blog. As I have mentioned before, I have always loved dollhouses and as a child spent a lot of time building my own mini homes in various materials. Now so many years later, I am rediscovering this path with great pleasure. In a short series of posts I will tell you about my Tiny Interior project.

Now the finale: here is the whole room and its furnishings.

You can see how I trimmed the box so that the room didn’t feel too high or narrow and yet would show off the furnishings. I think it worked out well.

I am also happy that the room does not feel too crowded even with all the items in it. I am glad that I waited to trim the box until I was sure of the furniture sizes.

I purposefully did not make any more accessories for the room. My granddaughter is still very young and I wanted to think of safety, so I avoided creating small versions of stuffed animals, for example. Everything here is sturdy and too big to swallow. Also, I figured she would add her own toys, dolls, etc. to the room, as she likes. After all, it’s her room!

I would be happy to answer questions about any aspect of how I made this Tiny Interior. And I hope you will consider trying something like this yourself. It really is a lot of fun.

OK, let’s look!

All right, that is it for the Tiny Bedroom Interior. Thanks for following along with me. I loved doing this project. It was a way for me to send good feelings to her from me and my husband, as grandparents.

So I will end with this idea: Sweet Dreams!