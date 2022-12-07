Tiny Bedroom Interior: Four

In October/November 2022 I took a class at the Smithsonian called Build a Tiny Interior, taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Yes, it’s an offshoot of a class I have taken a couple of times before taught by the same artist – Build a Tiny House!, and you have seen examples of my Tiny House work here on the blog. As I have mentioned before, I have always loved dollhouses and as a child spent a lot of time building my own mini homes in various materials. Now so many years later, I am rediscovering this path with great pleasure. In a short series of posts I will tell you about my Tiny Interior project.

Now we head back to decor, since the furniture is ready and waiting.

Inside the room

In real life, my granddaughter’s room is a restful white. But, in the Tiny Interior, I decided to make it colorful and lively, to reflect all the new thoughts and ideas a small person has as she learns about the world.

And, her granny likes a whole lot of color and pattern.

So…I let myself go! The room bloomed in vivid color.

Here is the back wall with the window:

Here is the wall to the left. You can see I have trimmed a corner. The artwork is a photo of an actual piece in my granddaughter’s room. It was made for my daughter-in-law, her mother, when she was little, by her grandfather. My daughter-in-law and her grandfather were very close and my granddaughter is named for him.

Here is the right-hand wall. It was hard to get a photo of it because of the narrow space. The artwork in this view is a painting I made for my granddaughter. It depicts me in the center, holding her, with my two grandmothers one on each side of us. Both of my grandmothers were very special to me and I feel their presence even today, though they have been gone for many years.

Grandparents and love and good wishes, that is the theme. Here are closer views of the two artworks.

Outside the room

Now, here is the exterior. I kept the decoration toned down so as not to compete with the interior.

This is the back wall of the room. In real life, it is an outside wall, and so I made it brick.

Here is the right-hand wall. It represents daytime. There are five flowers, one for each of us, my granddaughter, her parents, and my husband and me as her grandparents.

Here is the left-hand wall. It represents night time, just before bedtime. And there is a guard cat to keep the bad dreams away.

OK, that’s the structure. Next time, the whole Tiny Interior, completed.