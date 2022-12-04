Tiny Bedroom Interior: One

In October/November 2022 I took a class at the Smithsonian called Build a Tiny Interior, taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. Yes, it’s an offshoot of a class I have taken a couple of times before taught by the same artist – Build a Tiny House!, and you have seen examples of my Tiny House work here on the blog.
As I have mentioned before, I have always loved dollhouses and as a child spent a lot of time building my own mini homes in various materials. Now so many years later, I am rediscovering this path with great pleasure.
In a short series of posts I will tell you about my Tiny Interior project.
All right. Let’s get down to business. In three class sessions, we focused on making a vignette of a room or interior space. Each student in our class had an idea of what that space would be: small child’s bedroom (that’s my project – I wanted to depict my granddaughter’s room); ice fishing shed; beach house; grandmother’s kitchen; and artist’s studio.
I had gotten my son to send me some photos of my granddaughter’s cozy little bedroom. Here is the view I chose.
I had some decisions to make about construction of the vignette. Marcie’s work is very sculptural; her interiors are all one piece, with everything integrated. I love the look of her work. But my mind works differently. My interest, however, was in making something with moveable parts, probably because of my long history with dollhouses. I also thought that maybe someday my granddaughter might want to play with the Tiny Interior or to add to it her own items.
So I decided to create the room and separately build the furniture and accessories.
First, I drew the room in one of my sketchbooks. I find that by drawing something, I retain it in my mind. I don’t have the ability to visualize anything in my head; I must either look at it or, I’ve found, somehow interact with it.
I assembled supplies for the project. I planned to use a cardboard box as the basis for the room. I also needed tape, glue, exacto knife, scissors…plus my stash of various cardboard boxes that I use as the basis for making items of furniture. I set aside some small boxes that I thought might work for my purposes.
All right! Now the preparations are done. Next I will make the room itself.
I love your sketch..
Thank you. I love drawing furniture and interior views.
I can hardly wait to see what comes of this, Claudia. Your basic supplies, for beginning, look surprisingly simple, but we all know that what you do with them and add to them will end up putting them in the wonderful world of your skill and imagination. And they will take on a life of their own. You have a gift. Or many.
Thank you so much. I think you will like the results of this project, it was a lot of fun, and I got to try out some different techniques, too. You are right about how simple the materials are which is another reason I really like doing these. It’s basically free, or else things that would get thrown out, made into something nice. I really like that.