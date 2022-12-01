Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022-2023, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month.
Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003.
I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers.
I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the one we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past.
If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.
Again! The December image is missing from my archives. It was called “December Journey” and it showed commuters getting on to the commuter train in Glenside, PA. I worked in the city for many years, as did my husband, and this scene was part of our lives for decades.
Here is the page in the calendar.
Happy December!
The notes all speak for themselves, I think.
Here’s another collage with a December theme, to make up for the missing one. It’s called “Driving in December” and it was 11″ x 14″. It depicts the bridge over the railroad tracks in Wyncote, PA, at the Jenkintown-Wyncote station, from the Wyncote side.