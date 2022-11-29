Here’s a painting that evolved from something I started at one of my recent classes, but it’s ended up nothing like it started out.
I called it “Grid Look” because of the structure of the image: I like thinking about whether I am looking in through a window or out. I guess it can go either way; I like that.
The painting is 20″ x 16″ and is acrylics on canvas, with some acrylic marker here and there, I think.
My brain immediately saw it as a view looking through an antique glass window, the ones with the type of glass that slightly distort. The circular forms in the upper half of the composition, for instance, make me think of bullseyes in centuries’ old panes of glass. As a result, the whole painting makes me think of the idea of the interplay between seeing something as a it truly is but our perspective always being skewed or altered in some way.
Thank you. I had two conflicting ideas on this one, one being, I was inside looking out at the figures through maye an old factory window. And the other was, I was across the street and looking into the opposite building, through old windows again. I am so happy you felt the depiction of the windows, especially.
Oh I really like that idea of looking through an old factory window as it makes me think of what was happening inside those buildings in Lowry’s paintings, what their perspectives on those same scenes would be.