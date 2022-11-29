Here’s a painting that evolved from something I started at one of my recent classes, but it’s ended up nothing like it started out.

I called it “Grid Look” because of the structure of the image: I like thinking about whether I am looking in through a window or out. I guess it can go either way; I like that.

The painting is 20″ x 16″ and is acrylics on canvas, with some acrylic marker here and there, I think.