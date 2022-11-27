This fall I have been taking an online class at Woodmere Art Museum (this class is different from the studio sessions I attend in person). We are focusing on women artists from different areas of the world.
I enjoy learning about the artists and am particularly interested in their life stories and why they create the art that they do. I have chosen this focus for my own work in this class. Sometimes it has been a more literal expression of my memories or experiences, as in this painting. I was thinking of the years I worked in Center City Philadelphia, and how it felt to be going to the train station with the crowds in the evening, on a hot summer day, let’s say.
This painting is called “Commuter Crowd” and is done in acrylics on canvas, 20″ x 16″, October, 2022.
30th street? LOVE the colors, the facial expressions & body language! And the summer heat feeling is palpable. 👏👏👏
At the time I was thinking of, sort of, I was commuting from Suburban Station (this was before the tunnel connected all the lines) though I guess I have kind of dressed the people in clothes more like today’s. I remember very well when I first started work and riding the train was something I learned to do, that first summer of being at a real job.
Oh! Yes! Gosh…the last time I was there I was going to Wanamakers to listen to the organ & get WanaFrost. Long time ago! 🙃 Super image!
As always, your depictions of everyday life in a metro area are so accurate. I am thinking if I did a version of this, the people waiting for the El might be a bit less put together!
Thank you. Many years of memories of commuting, I could do many scenes like this, and what I like most is making the people into individuals, yet still in a crowd that is cohesive. (As I would wish life would be!)