This fall I’ve been participating in a studio painting group at Woodmere Art Museum, located not far from home. We focus on abstract work in these sessions. Here is something I started in class and finished up at home, as is my usual practice.

It’s called “My Thoughts Just Got Away From Me” and is done in acrylics and acrylic markers on board, 20″ x 16″. I used this opportunity to go all-out on patterns and colors and shapes.