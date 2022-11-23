This fall I’ve been participating in a studio painting group at Woodmere Art Museum, located not far from home. We focus on abstract work in these sessions. Here is something I started in class and finished up at home, as is my usual practice.
It’s called “My Thoughts Just Got Away From Me” and is done in acrylics and acrylic markers on board, 20″ x 16″. I used this opportunity to go all-out on patterns and colors and shapes.
I feel like that all the time. Great colors, as always. (K)
Thank you. Me too. And how. As for this painting, I gave it to a classmate who said the same thing!
I’m sure they will treasure it.
Your boxes within a box composition is striking and works so well with the strong color. Nice piece, it keeps me studying it.
Thank you. I find more and more I have been using lines, and making grids or boxes, recently. I always did so but lots more these days. I like the feeling of structure and ordering they give, which I think is important since then and I go and fill every space with patterns or whatever! I really enjoyed making this “portrait” and fitting all the parts together to make a whole.
I think your artist voice comes through particularly clearly with the box or grip structure.
I love all the shapes and forms within this painting. I especially like the shape of the yellow eye and the sweeping curved line from the shoulder down around the arm and to the hand.
Thank you. I started out with random colors and shapes painted on the surface and went from there. The arm grew out of the original elements, I liked the swoopiness of it too. And the yellow eye, as soon as I put the color down, I knew I could not let it go, and that other parts would need to fit with it.