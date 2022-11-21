I drew this scene from a photo I took at Whole Foods in Plymouth Meeting, PA, at the coffee counter. The man on the right was a tall fellow, all right, but the counter is also a bit lower than normal, so he looks quite imposing.
This is a fantastic drawing. I think the composition is especially strong and my eye is definitely drawn to the tall man. I really like the way you’ve drawn his puffy jacket.