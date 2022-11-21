At the coffee counter

1 Reply

I drew this scene from a photo I took at Whole Foods in Plymouth Meeting, PA, at the coffee counter. The man on the right was a tall fellow, all right, but the counter is also a bit lower than normal, so he looks quite imposing.

1 thought on “At the coffee counter

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.