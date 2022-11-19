Here’s a new theme for the tiny punch needle rugs I have been making – a number and a symbol and some nice colors. Take a look at this one.
So, you may ask, what do we have here?
We have a birthday rug. In this case, it is for me. My birthday is today, November 19. You see the 19, for the day. I consider it a lucky number for me as well.
The hand represents the fact that I think I express myself best through the work that my hands do. I think and hope that my future is full of many more works of art done with my two hands.
Happy Birthday to Me!
Happy birthday Claudia, have a lovely day. Best wishes, David. 🍰🎉🎂
Happy birthday Claudia 😁🎂
Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday to you, friend Claudia. I wish for you many more, and many more years of your wonderful art-making!
Happiest of birthday to you, Claudia! I hope you are having a wonderful day full of joy and creativity.
Happy Birthday!