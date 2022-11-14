At the back of the parking lot

This little building is situated behind a gas station we sometimes go to – it’s tucked back next to the fence and trees. I don’t know what its purpose is, but I like it, so I thought I would draw it.
I like the smoky swirliness of the trees juxtaposed against the straight lines of the building.
Thank you. The building in real life sort of seems to be backing up into the trees, that is what I was thinking when I drew this.