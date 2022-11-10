Tiny House: Multiples

You may remember some Tiny Houses I made a few months ago, Numbers 10, 11, and 12. I wrote a post describing in detail how I made them. They are smaller than my other Tiny Houses because I create them from the small cardboard boxes tea bags come in (such as Yogi tea or the like, with 20 tea bags).

I also cover the surfaces with papier mache, and then I decorate them, as opposed to how I have done the bigger ones, where I collage, draw, or paint right on the surface.

I’ve sort of got a little sub-genre going here of TH’s, it seems, and I’m working in a series right now, constructing each one similarly but giving it individuality through its decoration or variations in roof structure, window placement, etc.

It’s fun, and I guess I’ll keep going until I get tired of it.

So, take a look. Here we have Tiny Houses 13, 15, and 16. I made the latter two at the same time, with #13 being done on its own. That’s why they are photographed differently. This is their front interior view. I think you could store little objects inside if you wanted to.

Here is Tiny House 13.

And here are Tiny House 15 and 16.

All right. I’ll keep drinking tea and there will be some more TH’s like these coming along sometime, I think.