Tiny House: Multiples

You may remember some Tiny Houses I made a few months ago, Numbers 10, 11, and 12. I wrote a post describing in detail how I made them. They are smaller than my other Tiny Houses because I create them from the small cardboard boxes tea bags come in (such as Yogi tea or the like, with 20 tea bags).
I also cover the surfaces with papier mache, and then I decorate them, as opposed to how I have done the bigger ones, where I collage, draw, or paint right on the surface.
I’ve sort of got a little sub-genre going here of TH’s, it seems, and I’m working in a series right now, constructing each one similarly but giving it individuality through its decoration or variations in roof structure, window placement, etc.
It’s fun, and I guess I’ll keep going until I get tired of it.
So, take a look. Here we have Tiny Houses 13, 15, and 16. I made the latter two at the same time, with #13 being done on its own. That’s why they are photographed differently. This is their front interior view. I think you could store little objects inside if you wanted to.
Here is Tiny House 13.
And here are Tiny House 15 and 16.
All right. I’ll keep drinking tea and there will be some more TH’s like these coming along sometime, I think.
I’m sure there were some actual houses painted this way in the 60s…but I haven’t seen any recently. It would be fun! In the meantime we can look at these and imagine them full-size. (K)
Yes, I have that on my wish list that I could paint a house like this, one day (or maybe just a shed?)
Creative little houses!
Thank you. I like doing these little houses in this series, it is relaxing since I kind of know how to do it, but…each one is different!
These are such fun and I admire you working on a smaller, more fiddly and intricate scale. You must be very patient as well as industrious.
Thank you. Sometimes I get aggravated trying to do the inside of the houses, but mostly I find it pretty relaxing. I like the feel of papier mache and how it molds to the structures. I did make things easier on myself by not decorating the interiors. Now that might be cause for some curse words.
The uniqueness and liveliness of each one are a testament to your vivid, endless imagination and urge to explore with art. It’s interesting to get an idea of the different sizes, too. When TH 14 arrived here, it was bigger than I expected, which was an extra surprise — and a happy one, of course. Your showing these in groups makes me want to live on a street of such houses in real life!
Thank you. I like these houses since they emphasize a different way of construction, in some ways easier, since it all gets covered with papier mache. I also would like to live on a street with houses like that. I don’t know why it’s not a fashion to decorate your house like this, but as I think of it, in some countries it is. Maybe someday I could do a shed, at least?
.