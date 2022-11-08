I’ve been friends for quite a few years now with a wonderful artist I’ve never met in person. Sounds odd, doesn’t it? But it’s true. Here is the story: Nancy Bell Scott and I met through mail art, and we have exchanged artworks through the US Mail for some time. Next thing you know, we corresponded through email, and then…we are friends.

Before I go any further, take a look at her work. If you are like me, the glowing colors, the delicate papers, and the punctuation of the inked black lines will draw you in, again and again. I think you will also be interested in her use of asemic writing (it was through her work that I first heard of asemic writing, in fact). And I’d also like to say she gives her works the best titles ever – they are stories in themselves.

I made her a Tiny House not too long ago and sent it to her. Here are some photos. Here are views of the front, interior, and sides.

Here are some more shots of the interior:

And here are some angled shots of interior rooms. I know I am showing a lot, but I hope this way you can get a sense of how the decor appears in each room. With each wall that I construct, that is two surfaces to embellish (which suits me fine!)

A few more detail shots. I especially like the front door on this house. (You see it below as the orange rectangle. I used a hole puncher to make the array of holes (you might recognize the interior of the door in this way, in the earlier photos).

I think it would be fantastic to have a real door with small round windows scattered all over it like this.

I also like the roof – I used coffee holders for the roofing material.

How about a couple of views of the Tiny House 14 in an environment? Here it is on my desk:

And here it is out in the wilds of my back yard.

Well, that’s it for Tiny House 14, now settled in a new location. I hope it gives enjoyment for a long time.