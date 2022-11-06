Another Array of Tiny Images

Here is another decorated paint brochure from the home improvement store. You may remember other similar works I have done in the past. (Search this blog under the term “brochure” to see more of them.)
What I do is, I take the name of the paint and draw something in the tiny space that illustrates the words.
I favor these white/off-white brochures because the black pen shows up so well. But, you can do this with any color (I have) – just use a contrasting pen color.
Come on, give it a try, it is fun!
Here are the individual pages, closer up.
This is by far one of the coolest ideas, i know i have said that before. ❤
Brilliant, Claudia. Loved the mother of pearl one in particular!