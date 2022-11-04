Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 6 and 7

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
I especially like the way you used the negative space in the second one. (K)
Thank you. I like drawing so as to enclose a space rather than set up the figures and draw them in, if I can get my mind going that way, that is, it requires a shift which I find challenging but very focusing and intriguing.
Super!! I ❤️ the energy, the details – 👏👏👏 – you may inspire me to try doing a sketchbook again. Every time I start one it devolves into scribbly words & whining! 😂 But yours – wow – these matter! Thank you for sharing them!
Thank you. I use these little books (I usually have 3 or so going at a time) for random artwork but things that I want to be a finished image or idea, so I guess these are different from what a lot of people do which is more working out of feelings or whatever. I guess for me just doing art and enjoying exploring is what I need to keep me on track, I’ve never liked spilling out my thoughts that directly!
The 2nd drawing reminds me of the beatles yellow submarine film
I see what you mean! And I never would have thought of it. But I like it.
Love the many different lines!
In the past I always thought drawing like this was tedious and it kind of bothered me, but in recent years, I have come to find it focusing and calming. Maybe it’s age, maybe it’s using better pens…who knows? I am grateful for it and I also like the way the images look when I am finished.