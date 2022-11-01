Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022-2023, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month. Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003. I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers. I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the one we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past. If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.

Once again I am missing the image of the picture I used for this month in the calendar. It was called “November City” and depicted a view familiar to me from my years of working just south of City Hall in Philadelphia. This image is looking west on Market Street from City Hall.

Here is the page in the calendar.

Happy November!

As to the notes, #1 – the most important day in the year! My birthday! #8 – At this time I was taking Spanish classes at Arcadia University, just for my own enjoyment. I’m no longer able to speak or read much, but back then I learned enough to follow telenovelas. I taped each episode and then my family and I watched it, with me pausing the tape to translate if needed, but, telenovelas are generally very dramatic and the action spoke for itself. #9 Ahhh, that fluffy lavender robe!

As an extra, here are some other November-themed collages I made over the years:

A Slice of November

Last November

November Birthday

November Returns