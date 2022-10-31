Faded Flowers

I took these photos at Ott’s Exotic Plants large greenhouse in Schwenksville, PA, in September, 2022. The combination of colors of the fallen petals now decaying and the grid pattern of the shelf appealed to me.
I often think flowers are more interesting as they fade out of life than when they are robust blooms.
I couldn’t agree more with you and your photos show the beauty and interest in fading. It’s a pity in western culture that fading humans aren’t appreciated in the same way!
Yes. Especially to your last sentence. As I am getting deeper into fading, I think I am more interesting to know, like pretty much everyone else in the same stage, and yet the world rushes by with no time for it. On the other hand, I take my time with things now and it all means more since there will be less of it. I’m enjoying fading, I guess!
That’s a good and positive take for a Monday morning and why rush. And, don’t you think that fading sounds softer and gentler and more tolerable than ageing?
Yes. I do like it. A lot.
Indeed the world rushes by. We have just been doing some a bit ‘adventurous’ travel with people of all ages. I am glad to have enough stamina and muscle strength to get away with it. Our group of sketchers ranged from early 30’s up to us in our 60’s. We travelled well together and it was a joy. Everyone, learning from each other and sharing. It’s when we get to know each other over a period of time, that we realise that we all have something to offer. I was reminded of my first overseas holiday, travelling with a group of stangers, rather shocked to discover that ‘older people’ were actually quite interesting. I can only hope that in my turn I have encouraged someone else to a similar revelation.
I couldn’t agree more with both of you. Thanks for a beautiful wake-up this morning.
You are welcome! And as I look out my window I see more examples of fading, as the leaves turn color and fall (it is breezy today, like a yellow confetti out there)