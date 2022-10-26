Reflecting on Today’s Scene

I’m very fond of mannequins and store windows and reflections and I take photos of them as I happen to see them and they call out to me. I love the haughty blank expressions they have; the mixture of real and unreal in these pictures is intriguing; and there are so many layers in the image, a collage in real life.

These were photographed in a store window in Bryn Mawr, PA, summer 2022.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I have loved mannequins since I was little and shopping with my mother. And they always had such a cool demeanor, I wondered so much what they were thinking (I still do). They don’t let on.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Yes. I think there is definitely a common thread there. I don’t love taking photos much except for reference purposes for other artwork…but I love reflections for their own sake, and seeking out and capturing them in photos is a whole different thing. And then there is the attraction of the mannequins…

