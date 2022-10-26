Reflecting on Today’s Scene

I’m very fond of mannequins and store windows and reflections and I take photos of them as I happen to see them and they call out to me. I love the haughty blank expressions they have; the mixture of real and unreal in these pictures is intriguing; and there are so many layers in the image, a collage in real life.

These were photographed in a store window in Bryn Mawr, PA, summer 2022.