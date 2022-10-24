Knitted Dishcloths 2

4 Replies

Here are the rest of the dishcloths I knitted this last summer.

Here you have Isabella, Joanna, Krista, Lucy, Mabel, Nicolette, and Ofelia.

And,look, here is one more old friend. I was going through some things and came upon this little doll. Her name is Gretchen; she has always lived in the dollhouse that I played with at my grandparents’ house when I was young. I now have that dollhouse here with me. I made the dress she is wearing way long time ago and I’m pleased to see how well it is holding up. Anyway, here she is with the pile of dishcloths.

Somehow this photo makes me think of the fairy tale story “The Princess and the Pea”. I am sure that if you are Gretchen’s size it would be nice to take a nap on a big pile of cushiony cloths like these.

4 thoughts on “Knitted Dishcloths 2

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.