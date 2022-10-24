Knitted Dishcloths 2

Here are the rest of the dishcloths I knitted this last summer.

Here you have Isabella, Joanna, Krista, Lucy, Mabel, Nicolette, and Ofelia.

And,look, here is one more old friend. I was going through some things and came upon this little doll. Her name is Gretchen; she has always lived in the dollhouse that I played with at my grandparents’ house when I was young. I now have that dollhouse here with me. I made the dress she is wearing way long time ago and I’m pleased to see how well it is holding up. Anyway, here she is with the pile of dishcloths.

Somehow this photo makes me think of the fairy tale story “The Princess and the Pea”. I am sure that if you are Gretchen’s size it would be nice to take a nap on a big pile of cushiony cloths like these.