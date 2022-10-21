Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Page 1, Pages 2 and 3

We begin a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time I’m looking at the blank page. It looks to me as if this one was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here are the three first pages.
Here is page 1 (there is no accompanying page because it is next to the front cover).
And here are pages 2 and 3.
Very Picasso-ish! I couldn’t do that. Nice!
Thank you. Some time ago I read a book on figure drawing that showed different ways to create figures, and one involved the use of negative space, which I have used ever since, and I really like it.
There something about the figures with big chins and big eyes. There is a free spirit feel about them. I might sometime try my hand at them too.
I’d love to know how you accomplished the figures on page 1, Claudia. They are gorgeous! against the black. It’s clear that negative space is involved, but I can’t quite figure out exactly what you did.
It’s really easy. I made a background of colors on the page. Then I used a bamboo brush and India ink and did negative space figures. I learned about negative space figures plus a lot of other techniques from a book Figure Drawing Methods for Artists. I love doing this, it makes really striking images and is very easy.
I too love the front page image. Very striking yet somehow melancholy.
Thank you. I find this technique is really expressive.
That first image is very striking. I thought of the people as being made out of sunsets. The other pages are great too but that first page really appealed to me.
Thank you. This is such an easy technique and so fun to do, and the results are always surprising.