A Synthesis, Part 4:

In my earlier posts, I told you about making paste papers and turning them into zines.
Here are the next two zines I made. They are the last of this group. But I feel pretty sure I will make more. If not with these materials, then something else. I really like this little booklet format.
Here are Chapters 6 and 7. Each book has a front cover and three interior page spreads.
Chapter 6
And guess what, this book has an image on the back cover. Why, I don’t know, I guess it just seemed to fit.
Been awhile since I dropped in – love the liveliness as usual. 😎👍