A Synthesis, Part 3:

In my earlier posts, I told you about making paste papers and turning them into zines.
Here are the next two zines I made.
Here are Chapters 4 and 5. Each book has a front cover and three interior page spreads.
In my earlier posts, I told you about making paste papers and turning them into zines.
Here are the next two zines I made.
Here are Chapters 4 and 5. Each book has a front cover and three interior page spreads.
These are delightful.
Thank you. It was fun to make this series and see how it all evolved, as often I did not know where I was going next.